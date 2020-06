Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom. The galley kitchen has a dishwasher, fridge, and gas stove. The house also has washer and dryer. Upstairs bedroom is a former attic and very private with window egress.



Call us today at 618-457-8200 to set up a showing!



(RLNE1833384)