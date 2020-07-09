711-C S. Poplar St

Amenities

Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 711 South Poplar St. across the street from SIU!!



Energy-efficient apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air. Ceiling fans through-out. Walk-In Closets and over 700 square feet of space.



Comes with:

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Stove

- Oven

- Washer/Dryer included

- Central Air

- Off-street parking



Tenant is responsible for power and water. Landlord pays garbage.



We love animals, however, due to our insurance, we do not allow pets.



You can fill out our rental application by copying the link below. Then click on the blue box on the top right section that says "apply now". This will also show which apartments/houses we currently have available by clicking on the blue line where it says "rentals". These change often because of the number of rental properties we have. So, you can check back to this site if you don't see just what you want today.



Our application will not lower or affect your credit score. We use it primarily to verify your income and rental history. There is no fee to apply.



https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



Alleman Properties

- A nice place to live!



This apartment is great for students who want to be near campus and the heart of downtown. A short distance to Main Street (The Strip), and a very short distance to the Student Rec Center!



Phone 618-549-6355

Email AllemanOffice@Gmail.com