Carbondale, IL
2000 W. Sunset
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2000 W. Sunset

2000 West Sunset Drive · (618) 457-8200
Location

2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2000 W. Sunset · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
2000 W. Sunset Available 07/01/20 Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. With stainless steel appliances, and an island, this kitchen is sure to please! Very spacious living area, with a nice space for a dining room table as well. 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom (Jack & Jill style). The fenced in backyard, patio, and hot tub definitely make it easy to want to enjoy a nice evening in this wonderful neighborhood.
Pets are welcome if owner approves & for additional monthly fee. $1,245/month + $1,000 Security Deposit.

Call S.I. Property Management today to schedule your showing at (618) 457-8200!

(RLNE5778606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W. Sunset have any available units?
2000 W. Sunset has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 W. Sunset have?
Some of 2000 W. Sunset's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W. Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W. Sunset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W. Sunset pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 W. Sunset is pet friendly.
Does 2000 W. Sunset offer parking?
Yes, 2000 W. Sunset does offer parking.
Does 2000 W. Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 W. Sunset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W. Sunset have a pool?
No, 2000 W. Sunset does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W. Sunset have accessible units?
No, 2000 W. Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W. Sunset have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 W. Sunset does not have units with dishwashers.
