Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

2000 W. Sunset Available 07/01/20 Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. With stainless steel appliances, and an island, this kitchen is sure to please! Very spacious living area, with a nice space for a dining room table as well. 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom (Jack & Jill style). The fenced in backyard, patio, and hot tub definitely make it easy to want to enjoy a nice evening in this wonderful neighborhood.

Pets are welcome if owner approves & for additional monthly fee. $1,245/month + $1,000 Security Deposit.



Call S.I. Property Management today to schedule your showing at (618) 457-8200!



(RLNE5778606)