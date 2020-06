Amenities

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet. The bedrooms contain plenty of closet space and hardwood flooring. 1 car garage. Pets welcome with monthly fee. $950/mo + $950 Security Deposit. Call S.I. Property Management today to schedule your showing at (618) 457-8200



(RLNE4868575)