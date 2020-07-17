All apartments in Carbondale
Find more places like 1101 Harmoney Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carbondale, IL
/
1101 Harmoney Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1101 Harmoney Ln

1101 Harmony Lane · (618) 457-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carbondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 Harmony Lane, Carbondale, IL 62902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 Harmoney Ln · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1101 Harmoney Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, available 8/1/20! - Beautiful, 3br/2bth. Carbondale, 1600/mo.

Very nice newer home 1800 sq. ft. plus 900sq. basement. Large, open floor plan with large windows and lots of natural light in every room! Cathedral ceilings, 2 full baths. Master bath is 12'x13' with Jacuzzi tub, stand up neo (glass) shower, and large Jack&Jill walk in closets. Natural gas furnace, fireplace and stove. Stainless steel appliance with custom cabinets. Large front porch and nice backyard patio. 2 1/2 car garage, washer, and dryer included! Quite location close to SIU and shopping. Dog negotiable. A must see!

Call S.I. Property Management to schedule your personal showing!
618-457-8200

(RLNE3278227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Harmoney Ln have any available units?
1101 Harmoney Ln has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Harmoney Ln have?
Some of 1101 Harmoney Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Harmoney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Harmoney Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Harmoney Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Harmoney Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Harmoney Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Harmoney Ln offers parking.
Does 1101 Harmoney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Harmoney Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Harmoney Ln have a pool?
No, 1101 Harmoney Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Harmoney Ln have accessible units?
No, 1101 Harmoney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Harmoney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Harmoney Ln has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1101 Harmoney Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carbondale 3 BedroomsCarbondale Apartments with Parking
Carbondale Apartments with Washer-DryersCarbondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Carbondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Girardeau, MOPaducah, KY
Jackson, MO
Benton, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity