103 Apartments under $900 for rent in Calumet City, IL

103 Apartments under $900 for rent in Calumet City, IL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
511 Madison Ave Apt 1B
511 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
Studio
$625
Updated Studio Apartment for rent August 1st. Updated Kitchen, laminate flooring, Freshly painted. Comes with a Stove and Refrigerator. Nothing to do but move in. Tenant responsible for Electricity and Gas/Heat. 50.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10425-29 S Vernon
10425 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
Close to 103rd Street Subway Station and S Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive. Apartments have quality kitchen appliances. Some homes have a separate dining room. Some utility bills paid.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15028 Chicago Road
15028 Chicago Rd, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15028 Chicago Road in Dolton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10934 S Vernon Ave
10934 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom units. These units come with hardwood floors, brand new appliances, new counter tops, new back porches, new cabinets in kitchen, huge living rooms, water is included.....

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
324 West 112th Street
324 West 112th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Three bedrooms one bathroom second-floor apartment. The building only has two units. The bedrooms are spacious. There are hardwood floors in the living room, separate dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen for dinette sets.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
70 East 138th Street
70 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 70 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15038 Chicago Road
15038 Chicago Rd, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment For Rent | 1 bed | 1 bath Located in Dolton. Spacious with lot of Sunlight. This Unit include Appliances,New Carpet & Heat & Cooking Gas is included. Stop your search now and make this your new home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
11944 S Prairie Ave - B
11944 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Garden Unit 3 bd rm apartment 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment! Appliances electric included! Call now!
Results within 10 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
South Shore
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with 2-3 bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Located close to bus routes and between I-90 and I-94, making it easy to come and go.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in the Gresham neighborhood. Public transportation and gas stations nearby, along with stores and schools. Interstate 94 puts downtown Chicago within commuting distance for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
South Shore
6921 S Cornell Ave
6921 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 6921 S Cornell Ave, a newly rehabbed 12-unit building in the South Shore area of Chicago! This community features available off-street parking and the apartment units may include carpeting and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$855
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
675 sqft
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.

July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report. Calumet City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calumet City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Calumet City rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Calumet City rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Calumet City stand at $875 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,029 for a two-bedroom. Calumet City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Calumet City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Calumet City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Calumet City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Calumet City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Calumet City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,029 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calumet City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Calumet City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Calumet City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

