Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

52 Apartments under $800 for rent in Calumet City, IL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
511 Madison Ave Apt 1B
511 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
Studio
$625
Updated Studio Apartment for rent August 1st. Updated Kitchen, laminate flooring, Freshly painted. Comes with a Stove and Refrigerator. Nothing to do but move in. Tenant responsible for Electricity and Gas/Heat. 50.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
South Shore
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
563 sqft
Newly rehabbed, this apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is just a block from Rosenblum Park. Public transportation stops are plentiful, and I-90 is close.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7003 S Harper
7003 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedroom apartments in South Shore with hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and recent renovations. Free heat is included in the rent, and security cameras watch over the building. Walk to the Stony Island station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Williams Properties
9000 S Bishop St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
Gorgeous character building near Brainerd Park, Dan Ryan Woods and Foster Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring. Easy walk to coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores, and a short drive to I-94 and I-57.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
620 sqft
Recently renovated apartments near Avalon Park. One-bedroom units with free heating. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Located in a very walkable neighborhood with public transit stops a few blocks away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one-bedroom apartments just a few blocks from the beach and Lake Michigan. Wood floors and new countertops. Off-street parking. Walking distance to public transportation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6730 S Chappel Ave 1E
6730 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STYLISH & ROOMY STUDIO IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 218406 Totally rehabbed SPACIOUS studio/ 1 bath unit has *stainless steel appliances *hardwood floors *lots of storage -just minutes from the Lakefront.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7447 S South Shore Dr
7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$779
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shore studio with heat included! - Property Id: 200209 Spacious studio in South Shore area. Plenty of closet space in the unit plus storage space in the basement comes with apartment. Heat and A\C included in rent. Cats allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
17 Units Available
South Shore
6958 S Paxton Ave Apt 2
6958 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
South Shore
6956 S Paxton Ave
6956 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
South Shore
6719 S Paxton Ave
6719 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
South Shore
6723 S Paxton Ave
6723 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Welcome to the July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report. Calumet City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calumet City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report. Calumet City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calumet City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Calumet City rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Calumet City rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Calumet City stand at $875 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,029 for a two-bedroom. Calumet City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Calumet City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Calumet City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Calumet City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Calumet City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Calumet City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,029 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calumet City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Calumet City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Calumet City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

