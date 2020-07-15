55 Studio Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

With a population under 24,000 and a land area of just over 4 square miles, Blue Island, IL, is a world away from the bustling city of Chicago. That being said, it's also only a 16-mile drive to the Windy City. Blue Islanders, as the residents are called, have plenty to enjoy without leaving the comfort of their own city. And for those looking for studio apartments in Blue Island, IL, there is no shortage of great options.

Finding Studios in Blue Island

You can find several studio apartments in and around Blue Island, IL, but if you're looking to stay within the small city, you'll typically find them near I-57 and the Little Calumet River. If you're just starting your professional career, these are perfect locations because you can access all of Blue Island via the interstate and also reach Chicago in about half an hour.

The great thing about studio apartments in the city is that you have the option of living in residential areas or in apartment-style communities. Of course, you can also look on the outskirts of the town. Interstates 294 and 80 are both nearby, so you can find the perfect neighborhood regardless of whether you want tranquility or close proximity to restaurants, shopping and bars.

Fun Abounds in Blue Island, IL

Staying in a studio apartment in Blue Island, IL, is one of the most economical choices you can make, but it doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up inside all day. The Blue Island Beer Company is only minutes away from anywhere in the city, and when you combine the great beer, live music and frequent events, you've got an exciting night on your hands.

Of course, you might not want to spend all of your free time in a nightlife atmosphere. If this is the case, you can get hands-on with history at the Three Sisters Antique Mall, check out the beauty of the Cook County Forest Preserve or hit the greens at Meadows Golf Club. Then again, let's not forget that you're just a short drive from Chicago, so there's very little chance you'll run out of excitement.

Blue Island Studio Costs

If you're looking for studio apartments in the Calumet Park or Blue Island areas, whether along Ann Street or Broadway, you'll spend around $600 per month. This is a downright steal considering studios in nearby areas, such as Oak Park and Chicago, typically run anywhere from $1,200 to $1,600. Honestly, if someone is looking for an economical living space, those prices might be a bit much.

There are also studios in nearby Country Club Hills, but those will usually run you over $1,500 as well. While $600 for a studio might seem like the supreme benefit of living in an efficient unit, there are numerous advantages you might not have considered:

Perfect Single Living: Studio apartments are ideal for single professionals or those looking to get an easy start.

Save Money: Assuming your studio doesn't have utilities provided, you'll save money on electricity, water and natural gas in these efficient apartments.

Never Lose Anything: Imagine how difficult it is to lose a remote in a single-roomed apartment!

Often Furnished: Many studio apartments come furnished, so this is a huge cost savings for you.

Whether it's Memorial Park, the Cal-Sag Trail or just the easy access to everything that draws you, Blue Island, IL studios are right up your alley.