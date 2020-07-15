Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

55 Studio Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

With a population under 24,000 and a land area of just over 4 square miles, Blue Island, IL, is a world away from the bustling city of Chicago. That being said, it's also only a 1... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$913
347 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$630
300 sqft
Studio apartments near South Shore Golf Course. Hardwood floor and on-site laundry. Very walkable neighborhood with transit stop on the same block. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hyde Park
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
343 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
12 Units Available
Hyde Park
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$885
295 sqft
Converted elegant hotel with 1920s character, parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Residents enjoy units with walk in closets, hardwood floors and laundry. Located in Hyde Park, close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,075
390 sqft
A short distance from Drexel Square and Nichols Park. Lavishly appointed apartments with a modern kitchen, luxury appliances and hardwood flooring. A pleasant community includes a courtyard, 24-hour maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
407 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Hyde Park
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
308 sqft
Brick-faced apartment building with early 20th-century craftsmanship. Recently renovated apartments have a fireplace, granite counters and hardwood floors. Some on-site parking, a community gym and on-site laundry. Borders Washington Park, with local schools close by.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hyde Park
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
458 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Hyde Park
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
326 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,140
363 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 236

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
29 Units Available
Hyde Park
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,250
558 sqft
Classic 1920s style apartment with preserved features, granite counters, walk-in closets and new renovations. Community offers bike storage, fitness center, on-site laundry, elevator and concierge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$990
350 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Hyde Park
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$860
290 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 92

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
6 Units Available
Hyde Park
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,285
490 sqft
Stylish apartments boast hardwood floors, air conditioning, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community amenities feature a clubhouse, business center and on-site laundry. Complex is situated right next to Washington Park and only minutes from I-90/94.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Hyde Park
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,269
421 sqft
With gorgeous views of the city skyline, 5550 S. Dorchester is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Hyde Park
5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,025
337 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
400 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Michigan's Rainbow Beach. Large 1-bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood flooring and patio/balconies. Small pets allowed with fee. Free on-street parking available. On-site laundry. Free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
254 sqft
Deluxe one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces. This pet-friendly complex is close to Lake Michigan, only steps from the University of Chicago, and within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.

Blue Island City Guide

With a population under 24,000 and a land area of just over 4 square miles, Blue Island, IL, is a world away from the bustling city of Chicago. That being said, it's also only a 16-mile drive to the Windy City. Blue Islanders, as the residents are called, have plenty to enjoy without leaving the comfort of their own city. And for those looking for studio apartments in Blue Island, IL, there is no shortage of great options. ## Finding Studios in Blue Island You can find several studio apartment

View full City Guide

Finding Studios in Blue Island

You can find several studio apartments in and around Blue Island, IL, but if you're looking to stay within the small city, you'll typically find them near I-57 and the Little Calumet River. If you're just starting your professional career, these are perfect locations because you can access all of Blue Island via the interstate and also reach Chicago in about half an hour.

The great thing about studio apartments in the city is that you have the option of living in residential areas or in apartment-style communities. Of course, you can also look on the outskirts of the town. Interstates 294 and 80 are both nearby, so you can find the perfect neighborhood regardless of whether you want tranquility or close proximity to restaurants, shopping and bars.

Fun Abounds in Blue Island, IL

Staying in a studio apartment in Blue Island, IL, is one of the most economical choices you can make, but it doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up inside all day. The Blue Island Beer Company is only minutes away from anywhere in the city, and when you combine the great beer, live music and frequent events, you've got an exciting night on your hands.

Of course, you might not want to spend all of your free time in a nightlife atmosphere. If this is the case, you can get hands-on with history at the Three Sisters Antique Mall, check out the beauty of the Cook County Forest Preserve or hit the greens at Meadows Golf Club. Then again, let's not forget that you're just a short drive from Chicago, so there's very little chance you'll run out of excitement.

Blue Island Studio Costs

If you're looking for studio apartments in the Calumet Park or Blue Island areas, whether along Ann Street or Broadway, you'll spend around $600 per month. This is a downright steal considering studios in nearby areas, such as Oak Park and Chicago, typically run anywhere from $1,200 to $1,600. Honestly, if someone is looking for an economical living space, those prices might be a bit much.

There are also studios in nearby Country Club Hills, but those will usually run you over $1,500 as well. While $600 for a studio might seem like the supreme benefit of living in an efficient unit, there are numerous advantages you might not have considered:

  • Perfect Single Living: Studio apartments are ideal for single professionals or those looking to get an easy start.
  • Save Money: Assuming your studio doesn't have utilities provided, you'll save money on electricity, water and natural gas in these efficient apartments.
  • Never Lose Anything: Imagine how difficult it is to lose a remote in a single-roomed apartment!
  • Often Furnished: Many studio apartments come furnished, so this is a huge cost savings for you.

Whether it's Memorial Park, the Cal-Sag Trail or just the easy access to everything that draws you, Blue Island, IL studios are right up your alley.

