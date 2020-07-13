/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL with pool
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Island
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Grand Boulevard
4856 South INDIANA Avenue
4856 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Hot Bronzeville unit. Available immediately. Top floor unit, condo-living rental featuring exposed brick, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, dishwasher and master bathroom offering a whirlpool tub. In-unit laundry.
Kenwood
725-727 E 50th St HOA
725 E 50th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Glorious Sun Soaked Topfloor 3-Bed, 2-Bath with Panoramic Views - AVAILABLE NOW: This East Bronzeville condo is located on a quiet, one-way street in a gorgeous early 20th century boutique greystone.
Hyde Park
1401 East 55th Street
1401 East 55th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Condo is Calling you! This one bedroom unit is bright, comfortable and should be yours. Also, can be used as a two bedroom for the right room-mates. Second space can be used as a bedroom room or a quiet place to ready, study or watch TV.
Grand Boulevard
4815 South King Drive
4815 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
HURRY!HURRY! You can enjoy ownership rights, or renting temporary.Come and check out this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garden condo unit in Grand Boulevard area. The owner has left so much behind for the new buyer/ tenant to enjoy.
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1008 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
South Shore
7514 S. Essex Ave
7514 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1800 sqft
Lovely open kitchen concept style blends well with large and tall breakfast bar, over-sized living room area, plentiful sunlight filled windows and gleaming hardwood floors.
Central District
16850 School Street
16850 School Street, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1614 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Newbury Estates
908 Willow Road
908 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,435
2968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
