All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 701 S Clayton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IL
/
701 S Clayton St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

701 S Clayton St

701 South Clayton Street · (309) 310-4082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 South Clayton Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large 4bd/1.5bth Home near Downtwn BMI - Property Id: 288137

Large 4bd/1.5bth home with lg kitchen, 2 decks, 3 entrances, new-concrete private driveway; wood floors & some carpet; Appliances include: Washer, Dryer, Range, Range Hood, & Refrig

Location, location, location! 5mins to Downtown BMI, two parks, IWU; 10mins to ISU, BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr, & State Farm Corp HQ & Corp South

Estimated Room Sizes:
Living Room: 30' x 15'
Kitchen: 30' x 20'
Bdrm 1: 15' x 15'
Bdrm 2: 12' x 12'
Bdrm 3: 12' x 11'
Bdrm 4: 27' x 15' (can use as another Living Room)
Add'l Living/Sitting Room: 15' x 15'
Laundry in Bsmt: 15' x 15'

TWO DECKS and three entrances!
Front deck: 8' x 20' (covered)
Back deck: 12' x 5' (covered)

Pet-friendly Policy: Cat/small Dog allowed with non-refundable monthly pet fee

Rent: $1200/mo - Tenant(s) pay Gas & Electric (average $100/mo)
Deposit: $1200 Refundable

SERIOUS TENANT(S) ONLY, No Section 8, please

CONTACT: Call or Text Doug at (309)310-4082 for a showing today, it won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288137
Property Id 288137

(RLNE5812080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S Clayton St have any available units?
701 S Clayton St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 S Clayton St have?
Some of 701 S Clayton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Clayton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Clayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 S Clayton St is pet friendly.
Does 701 S Clayton St offer parking?
No, 701 S Clayton St does not offer parking.
Does 701 S Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 S Clayton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Clayton St have a pool?
No, 701 S Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 701 S Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 701 S Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 S Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 S Clayton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 S Clayton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 701 S Clayton St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors at Eastland
208 South Prospect Road
Bloomington, IL 61704
Traditions Bloomington Apartments
901 Valley View Cir
Bloomington, IL 61705

Similar Pages

Bloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 3 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Peoria, ILChampaign, ILNormal, IL
Decatur, ILUrbana, ILRantoul, IL
Savoy, ILPekin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Illinois Wesleyan UniversityBradley University
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois State University
Parkland College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity