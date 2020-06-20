701 S Clayton St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large 4bd/1.5bth Home near Downtwn BMI - Property Id: 288137
Large 4bd/1.5bth home with lg kitchen, 2 decks, 3 entrances, new-concrete private driveway; wood floors & some carpet; Appliances include: Washer, Dryer, Range, Range Hood, & Refrig
Location, location, location! 5mins to Downtown BMI, two parks, IWU; 10mins to ISU, BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr, & State Farm Corp HQ & Corp South
Estimated Room Sizes:
Living Room: 30' x 15'
Kitchen: 30' x 20'
Bdrm 1: 15' x 15'
Bdrm 2: 12' x 12'
Bdrm 3: 12' x 11'
Bdrm 4: 27' x 15' (can use as another Living Room)
Add'l Living/Sitting Room: 15' x 15'
Laundry in Bsmt: 15' x 15'
TWO DECKS and three entrances!
Front deck: 8' x 20' (covered)
Back deck: 12' x 5' (covered)
Pet-friendly Policy: Cat/small Dog allowed with non-refundable monthly pet fee
Rent: $1200/mo - Tenant(s) pay Gas & Electric (average $100/mo)
Deposit: $1200 Refundable
SERIOUS TENANT(S) ONLY, No Section 8, please
CONTACT: Call or Text Doug at (309)310-4082 for a showing today, it won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288137
Property Id 288137
(RLNE5812080)