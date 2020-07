Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance lobby shuffle board

Enjoy the best apartments in Bloomington, IL by making Arbors at Eastland your home today! Our new community is quaintly set in Hamlet of East Bloomington, IL. Arbors at Eastland has 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent! Arbors at Eastland features a perfect blend of necessity and luxury throughout the community and within our spacious floor plans. Our community has beautiful landscaping and a variety of outdoor recreational activities for all walks of life to enjoy!



We have a vast variety of community amenities for ALL our residents to enjoy! If you’re moving here with your family you will likely enjoy our well kept onsite playgrounds and pet park. We allow pets of a variety of shapes and sizes! More on the active side? In that case, we have the perfect amenities for you; featuring two large outdoor pools, fitness center, outdoor sand volleyball and bike racks so you can let loose all the adrenaline you need! For those who are career focused we have an internet cafe, high