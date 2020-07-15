/
16 Studio Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
405 North Illinois Street
405 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Studio
$1,500
7699 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to locate your business here! Open floor plan with beautiful handcrafted reception/check out desk on main level. Full basement offers endless possibilities.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
Edgemont
8213 STATE Street
8213 State Street, East St. Louis, IL
Studio
$650
4259 sqft
EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
106 Lee Drive
106 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$590
600 sqft
Available Now; 2 bed, 1 bath ground level apartment currently available in OFallon, IL. Off Street Parking Available. Quiet location and blocks from the popular down town Ofallon eateries and boutiques
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
310 East Hwy 50
310 Illinois Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 Story Building located at 310 E. Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, IL 62209. UPSTAIRS UNIT approx 1000 sq ft available. Elevator and stairway to office. Large windows facing Rt 50. 2nd office unit also available with approx 2000 sq ft for $2000 per mo.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
3512 Lebanon Avenue
3512 Lebanon Avenue, Shiloh, IL
Studio
$1,195
1710 sqft
Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
9 Canty Lane
9 Canty Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$950
1200 sqft
1,200 SF of Office/Medical/Retail space available. Nice open floor plan with 4 small offices and break area. Most recent use was a seamstress and previously a dentist. Plumbing for dental office still in place. Great space.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
19 saint gregory
19 St Gregory Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Benton Park Historic District
2917 S 18th St
2917 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,850
Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
602 South Jefferson
602 South Jefferson Street, Mascoutah, IL
Studio
$2,708
ERWIN PLAZA: Approximately 2,500+SF of contiguous beautiful professional office / medical space available. Space is Class A, fully furnished with reception area, 5 large offices, (one with private restroom and back entrance).
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
