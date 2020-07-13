/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
22 Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1660 Shadow Ridge Court
1660 Shadow Ridge Ct, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER & SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE. POOL!!! Shadow Ridge is an apartment community conveniently located off IL Route 161, minutes to Downtown St.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$660
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
726 TITAN Drive
726 Titan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1961 sqft
Condominium in Cambridge Commons Subdivision, 9 Foot First Floor Ceilings, 14 x 14 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 10 x 9 Galley Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Garbage
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with
1 of 26
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Columbus Square
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$721
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
847 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
30 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
LaSalle Park
1047 Lafayette Ave. #A
1047 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1345 sqft
Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073 Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1204 Washington Avenue
1204 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
2732 sqft
Come see this one of a kind ‘Top Floor Penthouse’ located on one of the best corners Downtown! This is a rare opportunity to own one of the very few two-story condos in Jack Thompson Square! Featuring sprawling maple hardwood floors, an enormous
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1123 Washington Avenue
1123 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of Washington Ave Loft District in a 1 bedroom 1 bath, in Lucas Lofts.
Similar Pages
Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 BedroomsBelleville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelleville 3 BedroomsBelleville Apartments with Balcony
Belleville Apartments with GarageBelleville Apartments with GymBelleville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelleville Apartments with ParkingBelleville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL