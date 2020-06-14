Apartment List
IL
belleville
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Belleville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
423 South 21st Street
423 South 21st Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1140 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lafayette Square
4 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$738
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
847 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Last updated June 12 at 07:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Soulard Historic District
11 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1029 sqft

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask

Last updated June 11 at 08:30pm
Soulard Historic District
4 Units Available
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Lafayette Lofts are beautiful loft style apartments in the Soulard area. Additional amenities in the units include polished interior concrete floors/bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit buzzer system, 13 ft.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Downtown St. Louis
35 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$875
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
915 Olive Street
915 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
WOW! Totally updated condo in the highly desirable Syndicate building downtown! Located directly above downtown's biggest grocery store, this convenient condo features a great open floor plan with custom kitchen! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, master
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Belleville, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Belleville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

