Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Star, ID

Finding an apartment in Star that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 Kaibab Trail Street
123 East Kaibab Trail Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3065 sqft
123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
117 E Havasupai Street
117 East Havasupai Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1998 sqft
117 E Havasupai Street Available 07/16/20 Delightful living in this spacious 4 bedroom Meridian home close to parks, shopping and entertainment - Welcome home to: Wonderful four bedroom home close to Meridian parks and the entertainment and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4236 W. Stone House St.
4236 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Newly Built Eagle Home For Rent - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Plus 3 car Garage! - Available NOW! Newly built single level home with a designer's touch! Open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, full tile kitchen backsplash, center island, granite countertops,

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,220
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
679 E Hawk St
679 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
679 E Hawk St Available 06/26/20 679 Hawk St - This beautiful home is located in a quiet Meridian neighborhood on a large corner lot with RV Parking, storage unit, garden area, fruit tree, covered back patio and custom paved patio area! With all of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2431 Highwood Ave.
2431 North Highwood Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2117 sqft
2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2621 E Windrose Street
2621 East Windrose Street, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
2621 E Windrose Street Available 07/15/20 Updated Single Level Home in Eagle! - Enjoy this single level split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Echohawk Estate in Eagle! Walking into this home you are greeted with beautiful natural

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7685 Declaration Dr.
7685 E Declaration Dr, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Room - Available NOW!! The home will fit your needs perfectly. It combines the finest elements of a one-story home with wide open living spaces and private bedroom areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 S Juniper St
112 South Juniper Street, Nampa, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2163 sqft
112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Star, ID

Finding an apartment in Star that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

