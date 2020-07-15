620 10th Ave South

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located off of 10th Ave S in Nampa. This West facing unit gets plenty of natural sunlight throughout the nice open floor plan and 2 covered parking spaces just off the alleyway.



Relax in the nice oversized living room just off the kitchen with all appliances included with an eat in kitchen! This unit also offers washer/dryer hookups off of the dining area. The master bedroom is nice sized and also offers a master bathroom. The other bedrooms are of ample size and space.



Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**No Pets** Lawn care included**Tenant pays all utilities**Renters insurance is a required** Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.



Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bath, Duplex, no pets, no smoking, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave, Pantry, Dining Area, Living Room, Ceiling Fan, washer/dryer hookups, sprinkler system, AC, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Lawn care included, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account, Tenant pays all utilities