All apartments in Nampa
Find more places like 620 10th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nampa, ID
/
620 10th Ave South
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

620 10th Ave South

620 10th Avenue South · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nampa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #A · Avail. Aug 6

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located off of 10th Ave S in Nampa. This West facing unit gets plenty of natural sunlight throughout the nice open floor plan and 2 covered parking spaces just off the alleyway.

Relax in the nice oversized living room just off the kitchen with all appliances included with an eat in kitchen! This unit also offers washer/dryer hookups off of the dining area. The master bedroom is nice sized and also offers a master bathroom. The other bedrooms are of ample size and space.

Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**No Pets** Lawn care included**Tenant pays all utilities**Renters insurance is a required** Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**
Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.

Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bath, Duplex, no pets, no smoking, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave, Pantry, Dining Area, Living Room, Ceiling Fan, washer/dryer hookups, sprinkler system, AC, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Lawn care included, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account, Tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 10th Ave South have any available units?
620 10th Ave South has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 10th Ave South have?
Some of 620 10th Ave South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 10th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
620 10th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 10th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 620 10th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 620 10th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 620 10th Ave South offers parking.
Does 620 10th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 10th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 10th Ave South have a pool?
No, 620 10th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 620 10th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 620 10th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 620 10th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 10th Ave South has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 10th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 10th Ave South has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 620 10th Ave South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nampa 1 BedroomsNampa 2 Bedrooms
Nampa Apartments with BalconiesNampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Nampa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Caldwell, IDEagle, ID
Garden City, IDStar, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity