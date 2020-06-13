Apartment List
75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID

Finding an apartment in Eagle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2621 E Windrose Street
2621 East Windrose Street, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
2621 E Windrose Street Available 07/15/20 Updated Single Level Home in Eagle! - Enjoy this single level split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Echohawk Estate in Eagle! Walking into this home you are greeted with beautiful natural

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1230 East Lone River Drive
1230 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1594 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
709 South Lone Brook Ave
709 South Lone Brook Way, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1730 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1270 East Lone River Drive
1270 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1605 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1250 East Lone River Drive
1250 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1605 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101
827 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Boise City
1 Unit Available
8481 W Casa Grande Ct.
8481 West Casa Grande Court, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1312 sqft
Beautiful Boise Home - Great views nestled near foothills. Granite countertops, pergo flooring, Covered back patio. Closeto the greenbelt, shopping, and Boise River. At the end of a cul-de-sac. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831161)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
619 North Sevenoaks Avenue
619 N Sevenoaks Ave, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 sqft
Wonderful new construction in Eagle nestled near the foothills, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an additional bonus room upstairs. 3 car garage, great open floor plan with large kitchen, upgraded appliances and finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.

1 of 50

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated

1 of 19

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,037
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,039
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
679 E Hawk St
679 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
679 E Hawk St Available 06/26/20 679 Hawk St - This beautiful home is located in a quiet Meridian neighborhood on a large corner lot with RV Parking, storage unit, garden area, fruit tree, covered back patio and custom paved patio area! With all of

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 Kaibab Trail Street
123 East Kaibab Trail Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3065 sqft
123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2431 Highwood Ave.
2431 North Highwood Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2117 sqft
2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eagle, ID

Finding an apartment in Eagle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

