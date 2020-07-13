/
70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
552 E Whitney Ct
552 East Whitney Court, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2158 sqft
Beautiful family home located on a cul-de-sac. This home offers fantastic amenities including hardwood floors, granite tile counters, custom pine cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101
827 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
689 South Lone Brook Way
689 South Lone Brook Way, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1730 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
9173 W. Steve St.
9173 West Steve Street, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1495 sqft
(9 month lease option OR LONGER)....3 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard and landscaping included! Low maintenance super cute home! Everything on the main level so NO stairs to manage. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows
