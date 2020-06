Amenities

Home is located at 1757 Eagles Homestead Ln in Ammon, ID down the street from Grand Teton Mall in a cozy development shared with Eagle Point Park.



2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 1 garage house.



Pricing is as follows:



$1750/month* - Fully furnished but you put utilities in your name.



$1950/month* - Fully furnished with utilities and internet included.



Deposit includes $150 initiation and cleaning fee.



You can have a small dog at this house for a fee.



For more information call Alex Hart (208) 390-0075



Amenities provided in the house if you choose to have it furnished.



Heating and A/C. The A/C is central air. There is both a washer and dryer on site.



1 Table*

1 Queen sized bed*

2 Twin sized beds*

Sheets provided for ALL beds*

1 Couch*

Kitchen furnishings including:*

1 Fridge

1 Microwave

1 Stove

Fast speed internet provided by Cable One*

1 Large HD TV*

Sling TV and Netflix subscription*