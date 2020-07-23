/
bonneville county
12 Apartments for rent in Bonneville County, ID📍
217 Arden Drive
217 Arden Drive, Idaho Falls, ID
6 Bedrooms
$1,975
3418 sqft
This beautiful Stonebrook home features a floor plan that is very traditional with formal dining room, formal living room, main floor family room, main floor laundry, gas fireplace, kitchen with island, pantry and fridge with in door water and ice.
550 West 21st Street - 6
550 West 21st Street, Idaho Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$695
600 sqft
This pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment features off street parking, centrally located, gas furnace, open living room and kitchen area and on-site laundry.
895 N. Auburn Ave.
895 Auburn Ave, Bonneville County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1352 sqft
895 N Auburn Ave 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home has a beautiful tile kitchen floor, new flooring throughout, new paint, and a sunken tub in one bath. The main floor features a large laundry room.
4423 Arcadia
4423 E Arcadia Ave, Bonneville County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1365 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a beautiful yard and landscaping, 3 car garage, automatic sprinkler system, air conditioning and patio in the backyard.
959 Preston Drive
959 Preston Drive, Bonneville County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2640 sqft
Pet friendly 2640 sq ft 5 bd 3 bth home with finished basement features: Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, granite throughout. Stainless steel appliances and staggered cabinets in the kitchen. Master suite with full bath and walk-in closet.
594 J Street
594 J Street, Idaho Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,589
1872 sqft
This single family home was recently remodeled in 2020 and features: 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, luxury vinyl planking, stainless steel appliances, pantry, finished basement, walkout basement, separate living and family rooms, and fully fenced yard.
1680 Calkins Avenue - 4
1680 Calkins Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This apartment features: two bedrooms, one bathroom, upgraded vinyl plank flooring, and garage parking. Tenant to pay all utilities, additional fees may apply, view rental requirements and fill out an application at www.bluepinepm.com
3779 Deloy Dr.
3779 Deloy Dr, Lincoln, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for Rent - This is a beautiful home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are many amenities included such as garage, washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher. Wonderful school district in the area Tenant pays all utilities.
1757 Eagles Homestead Drive - 1
1757 Eagles Homestead Dr, Ammon, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1337 sqft
Home is located at 1757 Eagles Homestead Ln in Ammon, ID down the street from Grand Teton Mall in a cozy development shared with Eagle Point Park. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 1 garage house.
Results within 5 miles of Bonneville County
Targhee Place
1180 Wyoming Highway 26, Alpine Northeast, WY
Studio
$899
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
937 sqft
At Targhee Place, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Alpine.
359 North 3rd West Street - 502
359 North 3rd West, Rigby, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1484 sqft
This new pet friendly town home built in 2020 features: 3 bedrooms, 2.
202 N 4000 E
202 North 4000 East, Jefferson County, ID
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
202 N 4000 E Available 07/07/20 5 bed, 1 bath home in Rigby - Quaint country home in Rigby with charm and character galaore! This home features 5 bedrooms, 1 on the main floor and 4 upstairs, 1 spacious bathroom, 2 living rooms, a laundry room,
