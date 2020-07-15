Apartment List
160 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Windsor Heights, IA

Finding an apartment in Windsor Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Heights
2243 Monterey Dr
2243 Monterey Drive, Windsor Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1423 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Windsor Heights - One of a kind home for rent in Windsor Heights. Address is 2243 Monterey Dr, Windsor Heights. Features hardwood floors, fenced in yard, attached garage, and full basement. Call it home today.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Heights
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1038 sqft
Near I-235. This pet-friendly community offers ample green space. Each apartment features a private balcony or patio. Controlled access provided. On-site pool and sundeck, three-hole disc golf and courtyard provided. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.

1 of 10

Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
828 12th Street
828 12th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Merle Hay
2318 56th Street
2318 56th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
921 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5932926)
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Heights
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Drake
Chetwynd Place
3517 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chetwynd Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Peak
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,037
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
8 Units Available
Eastwood on Grand
2120 Grand Ave #1, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
850 sqft
Eastwood on Grand offers one and two bedroom apartment homes near EP True Parkway. Featuring spacious floor plans and thoughtful details throughout, our homes are bright and inviting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
238 52nd Street, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$740
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
850 sqft
With a prime location just moments from Jordan Creek Park and I-35, I-80, and I-235, Westwood Apartments delivers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments in Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Drake
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
4 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
34 Units Available
Beaverdale
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
North of Grand
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$885
1138 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
$
22 Units Available
East
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
$
8 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$883
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$768
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Windsor Heights, IA

Finding an apartment in Windsor Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

