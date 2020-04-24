258 Broadway Street - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 bedroom, one bath apartment available on Broadway Street in the heart of Springville! Located right across from Mustang Sally's, this quaint unit is perfect for anyone looking for small-town living with Main Street excitement! This apartment is simplicity at its finest!

RENT: $600-$675*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



