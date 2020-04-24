All apartments in Springville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:14 AM

258 Broadway Street - 3

258 Broadway Street · (319) 826-6297
Location

258 Broadway Street, Springville, IA 52336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom, one bath apartment available on Broadway Street in the heart of Springville! Located right across from Mustang Sally's, this quaint unit is perfect for anyone looking for small-town living with Main Street excitement! This apartment is simplicity at its finest!
Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $600-$675*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 have any available units?
258 Broadway Street - 3 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 Broadway Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
258 Broadway Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Broadway Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 258 Broadway Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springville.
Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 258 Broadway Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Broadway Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 258 Broadway Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 258 Broadway Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Broadway Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Broadway Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Broadway Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
