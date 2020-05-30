Apartment List
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:15 AM

1 Apartments for rent in Shelby, IA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
3 Units Available
Cardinal Lofts
304 Western Avenue, Shelby, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cardinal Lofts in Shelby. View photos, descriptions and more!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shelby?
The average rent price for Shelby rentals listed on Apartment List is $790.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shelby?
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and University of Nebraska at Omaha. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shelby?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shelby from include Omaha, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, La Vista, and Papillion.

