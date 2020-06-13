All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

141 Christie Lane

141 Christie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

141 Christie Lane, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FINISHED BASEMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=weVTqWnMC5w

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

Self-Showing Also Available!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This spacious 3 bedroom townhome is located in a very convenient part of Pleasant Hill, walking distance from Pleasant Hill Elementary School! This home also includes an attached 1 car garage. The entry opens to a hallway leading to an open floor living and kitchen area. The living room features a working fireplace and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. This looks into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has good cabinet space and all appliances are included with the property. The dining area is just off the kitchen and has a breakfast bar eating space and a door accessing the attached garage. The 1st bedroom is located on the main level and has a good-sized connecting closet. Down the hall is a full bathroom featuring a shower/tub combo with sliding glass doors. Moving down to the huge lower level, there is a second living area with walkout access to the backyard. Both of the spare bedrooms are also on the lower level and are a good size with nice connecting closets. Another full bathroom is located just of the hall and there is also a separate laundry room with side by side washer and dryer that will stay with the home. There is a huge open back yard and second story deck perfect for entertaining! This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click SEARCH RENTALS on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click APPLY NOW. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5663505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Christie Lane have any available units?
141 Christie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, IA.
What amenities does 141 Christie Lane have?
Some of 141 Christie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Christie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
141 Christie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Christie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Christie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 141 Christie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 141 Christie Lane does offer parking.
Does 141 Christie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Christie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Christie Lane have a pool?
No, 141 Christie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 141 Christie Lane have accessible units?
No, 141 Christie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Christie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Christie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Christie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Christie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
