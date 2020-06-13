141 Christie Lane

Amenities

FINISHED BASEMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=weVTqWnMC5w



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



Self-Showing Also Available!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This spacious 3 bedroom townhome is located in a very convenient part of Pleasant Hill, walking distance from Pleasant Hill Elementary School! This home also includes an attached 1 car garage. The entry opens to a hallway leading to an open floor living and kitchen area. The living room features a working fireplace and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. This looks into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has good cabinet space and all appliances are included with the property. The dining area is just off the kitchen and has a breakfast bar eating space and a door accessing the attached garage. The 1st bedroom is located on the main level and has a good-sized connecting closet. Down the hall is a full bathroom featuring a shower/tub combo with sliding glass doors. Moving down to the huge lower level, there is a second living area with walkout access to the backyard. Both of the spare bedrooms are also on the lower level and are a good size with nice connecting closets. Another full bathroom is located just of the hall and there is also a separate laundry room with side by side washer and dryer that will stay with the home. There is a huge open back yard and second story deck perfect for entertaining! This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click SEARCH RENTALS on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click APPLY NOW. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5663505)