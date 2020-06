Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Second floor, large two bedroom one bath unit recently remodeled to give all the amenities that a small town has to offer.



**Coin Laundry Laundry onsite**



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



$50 Application Fee. Deposit and $100 Non Refundable Leasing Fee due at lease signing for qualified applicants.