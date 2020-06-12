/
3 bedroom apartments
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9043 Woodmayr Dr
9043 Woodmayr Drive, Norwalk, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1403 sqft
3 Bedroom Split Level in Norwalk - Clean and move in ready home in Norwalk. Address is 9043 Woodmayr Dr, Norwalk. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, 3 seasons room, and 1 stall attached garage. Call it home today.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
5401 South West 9th St
5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1638 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1117 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
River Woods
6 Units Available
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$942
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Village
8 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North of Grand
6 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
