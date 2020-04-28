870 W Cherry Street, #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

870 W Cherry St #2 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio. Located close to shopping, dining, parks, and schools. Also just minutes away from the 380 corridor, giving you access to Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids.



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is fully stocked with a beautiful fireplace, private garage, secured building entrance, washer and dryer, and central air conditioning and heating.



Trash is paid for by the landlord, so tenant is just responsible for water, sewer, gas, and electric.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4078659)