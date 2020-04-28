All apartments in North Liberty
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

870 W Cherry Street, #2

870 West Cherry Street · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA 52317
Wickham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 870 W Cherry St #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
870 W Cherry St #2 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio. Located close to shopping, dining, parks, and schools. Also just minutes away from the 380 corridor, giving you access to Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids.

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is fully stocked with a beautiful fireplace, private garage, secured building entrance, washer and dryer, and central air conditioning and heating.

Trash is paid for by the landlord, so tenant is just responsible for water, sewer, gas, and electric.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4078659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have any available units?
870 W Cherry Street, #2 has a unit available for $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have?
Some of 870 W Cherry Street, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 W Cherry Street, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
870 W Cherry Street, #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 W Cherry Street, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Liberty.
Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 does offer parking.
Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have a pool?
No, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have accessible units?
No, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 W Cherry Street, #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 870 W Cherry Street, #2 has units with air conditioning.
