805 Blue Sky Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable]
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, range oven, microwave & fridge), breakfast bar, pantry and ample cabinet/cupboard space. Washer and dryer are included in rent. This unit has central air for warming/cooling. Garage included in rent. Nearby school, shopping, restaurant and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.