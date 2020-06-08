All apartments in North Liberty
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:43 PM

805 Blue Sky Drive

805 Blue Sky Drive · (319) 313-4222
Location

805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA 52317
Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable]

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, range oven, microwave & fridge), breakfast bar, pantry and ample cabinet/cupboard space. Washer and dryer are included in rent. This unit has central air for warming/cooling. Garage included in rent. Nearby school, shopping, restaurant and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Blue Sky Drive have any available units?
805 Blue Sky Drive has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Blue Sky Drive have?
Some of 805 Blue Sky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Blue Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Blue Sky Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Blue Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Blue Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Blue Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Blue Sky Drive does offer parking.
Does 805 Blue Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Blue Sky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Blue Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Blue Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Blue Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Blue Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Blue Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Blue Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Blue Sky Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Blue Sky Drive has units with air conditioning.
