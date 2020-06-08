805 Blue Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable]



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, range oven, microwave & fridge), breakfast bar, pantry and ample cabinet/cupboard space. Washer and dryer are included in rent. This unit has central air for warming/cooling. Garage included in rent. Nearby school, shopping, restaurant and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



