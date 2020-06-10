Amenities

460 Kansas Avenue #10 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1278656?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, dishwasher, pantry and washer and dryer. This unit has central air to keep you warm and cool throughout the year. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

GARBAGE: City of North Liberty



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



