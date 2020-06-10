All apartments in North Liberty
460 Kansas Avenue #10

460 Kansas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

460 Kansas Ave, North Liberty, IA 52317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
460 Kansas Avenue #10 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, dishwasher, pantry and washer and dryer. This unit has central air to keep you warm and cool throughout the year. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE: City of North Liberty

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

(RLNE5572336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

