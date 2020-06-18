1662 Vandello Circle

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave. Additionally, you'll love the ample cabinetry and larger breakfast buffet. The living room features fireplace and a large, walk-out deck. Two bedrooms and bathroom are on the main floor. Stairs to the lower level are off the kitchen and leads to a large rec room with walk-out patio. Also located on the lower level is a bedroom, bathroom and included washer and dryer. Nearby grocery, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Quick access to Forever Green Road and i-380!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- GARBAGE

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



