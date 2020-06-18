All apartments in North Liberty
1662 Vandello Circle

Location

1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA 52317
Wickham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave. Additionally, you'll love the ample cabinetry and larger breakfast buffet. The living room features fireplace and a large, walk-out deck. Two bedrooms and bathroom are on the main floor. Stairs to the lower level are off the kitchen and leads to a large rec room with walk-out patio. Also located on the lower level is a bedroom, bathroom and included washer and dryer. Nearby grocery, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Quick access to Forever Green Road and i-380!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- GARBAGE
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Vandello Circle have any available units?
1662 Vandello Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Liberty, IA.
What amenities does 1662 Vandello Circle have?
Some of 1662 Vandello Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 Vandello Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Vandello Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Vandello Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1662 Vandello Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Liberty.
Does 1662 Vandello Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Vandello Circle does offer parking.
Does 1662 Vandello Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 Vandello Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Vandello Circle have a pool?
No, 1662 Vandello Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1662 Vandello Circle have accessible units?
No, 1662 Vandello Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Vandello Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 Vandello Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1662 Vandello Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1662 Vandello Circle has units with air conditioning.
