1662 Vandello Circle

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave. Additionally, you'll love the ample cabinetry and larger breakfast buffet. The living room features fireplace and a large, walk-out deck. Two bedrooms and bathroom are on the main floor. Stairs to the lower level are off the kitchen and leads to a large rec room with walk-out patio. Also located on the lower level is a bedroom, bathroom and included washer and dryer. Nearby grocery, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Quick access to Forever Green Road and i-380!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty
Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- GARBAGE
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.