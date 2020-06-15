All apartments in North Liberty
1115 Leann Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1115 Leann Cir

1115 Leann Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA 52317
Penn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet. Open great room with gas fireplace, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a center island with breakfast bar. The lower level has an expansive rec / family room. Two additional bedrooms and a good sized storage area. Deck and patio, 2-car garage and more! **1st photo is of the actual home, all other photos are of a similar property.**

Check out the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sszx4bZnqZF&brand=0

(RLNE4237169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Leann Cir have any available units?
1115 Leann Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Liberty, IA.
What amenities does 1115 Leann Cir have?
Some of 1115 Leann Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Leann Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Leann Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Leann Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Leann Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Leann Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Leann Cir does offer parking.
Does 1115 Leann Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Leann Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Leann Cir have a pool?
No, 1115 Leann Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Leann Cir have accessible units?
No, 1115 Leann Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Leann Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Leann Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Leann Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Leann Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
