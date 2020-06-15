1115 Leann Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet. Open great room with gas fireplace, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a center island with breakfast bar. The lower level has an expansive rec / family room. Two additional bedrooms and a good sized storage area. Deck and patio, 2-car garage and more! **1st photo is of the actual home, all other photos are of a similar property.**



Check out the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sszx4bZnqZF&brand=0



(RLNE4237169)