2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marion, IA
Regal Townhomes
2351 Pleasantview Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1052 sqft
Property is located off Highway 100 in Marion at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Pleasantview Drive. Also includes the property located on Regal Court. Leasing office is located at 1241 Grand Avenue in Marion.
3230 9th St
3230 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1026 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE3397183)
2710 10th St
2710 10th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$880
975 sqft
Call us today: 319-373-0186 Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large
2951 9th Street - 8
2951 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
808 sqft
Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants
Results within 1 mile of Marion
Verified
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
330 29th Street Drive Southeast
330 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 2 bedroom at Country Club View Apartments! Large living room with balcony! Onsite coin operated laundry. Off Street Parking Renters Insurance Required.
340 29th Street Drive Southeast
340 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$615
1000 sqft
You will not believe the space in this 2 bedroom unit! Cozy up to the Wood burning Fireplace. Balcony to enjoy cool evenings this Spring! Off street parking, onsite coin operated Water is paid! Renters Insurance Required.
116 27th Street Northeast - 4
116 27th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$690
750 sqft
Nice, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great location in Cedar Rapids. Shared outside porch area, secure storage and coin operated laundry in basement. All utilities included except for cable/internet.
Results within 5 miles of Marion
Verified
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
Verified
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$694
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
1356 G. Ave NE
1356 G Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
1356 G. Ave NE Available 08/10/20 Updated NE Side 2 Bedroom with Garage and large back yard - FRESH PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, CONVENIENT NE NEIGHBORHOOD.
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..
Southwest Area
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.
Taylor
1121 3rd st SW
1121 3rd Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Available August 1st Looking for a COMPLETELY REMODELED MODERN apartment that is close to downtown Cedar Rapids? Look no further than this apartment! This new home features all stainless appliances, a LARGE kitchen with an open floor plan to the
Wellington Heights
801 15th St SE
801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups.
Taylor
941 M Street SW - 2
941 M Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath!
Wellington Heights
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking
Southwest Area
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.
Wellington Heights
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638
1836 Park Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
912 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath upper duplex unit! Convenient location close to downtown and 380.
Results within 10 miles of Marion
246 15th St NW
246 15th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1448 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story home available for rent on the NW side! This 2 bed/1.
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.
258 Broadway Street - 3
258 Broadway Street, Springville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$600
761 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, one bath apartment available on Broadway Street in the heart of Springville! Located right across from Mustang Sally's, this quaint unit is perfect for anyone looking for small-town living with Main Street excitement! This