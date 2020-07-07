Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2791 Salem Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Marion 6 month lease available! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Marion is gorgeous! Formal dining area, 2 fireplaces, main floor laundry & a finished basement with an additional non conforming room are just a few of its beauty points. Great location, fenced in yard & a 2 stall attached garage. Pets welcome. Tenant pays all utilities. Deposit is $1995.00 app fee is $40/adult. For further information or to set up a showing give our office a call today at 319-377-5666!



