All apartments in Marion
Find more places like 2791 Salem Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, IA
/
2791 Salem Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

2791 Salem Circle

2791 Salem Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marion
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2791 Salem Circle, Marion, IA 52302

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2791 Salem Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Marion 6 month lease available! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Marion is gorgeous! Formal dining area, 2 fireplaces, main floor laundry & a finished basement with an additional non conforming room are just a few of its beauty points. Great location, fenced in yard & a 2 stall attached garage. Pets welcome. Tenant pays all utilities. Deposit is $1995.00 app fee is $40/adult. For further information or to set up a showing give our office a call today at 319-377-5666!

(RLNE5124977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 Salem Circle have any available units?
2791 Salem Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion, IA.
Is 2791 Salem Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2791 Salem Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 Salem Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2791 Salem Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2791 Salem Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2791 Salem Circle offers parking.
Does 2791 Salem Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2791 Salem Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 Salem Circle have a pool?
No, 2791 Salem Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2791 Salem Circle have accessible units?
No, 2791 Salem Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 Salem Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2791 Salem Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 Salem Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2791 Salem Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion 3 Bedrooms
Marion Apartments with BalconiesMarion Apartments with Parking
Marion Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IAWaterloo, IA
Coralville, IANorth Liberty, IA
Muscatine, IAIowa City, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College