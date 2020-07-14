All apartments in Marion
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

2690 14th Ave

2690 14th Avenue · (319) 826-6297
Location

2690 14th Avenue, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1677 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible 3 bedroom, 1.5-story, mid century home for rent in Marion! Located just blocks away from the YMCA and East End Shopping Center, this property is one of a kind! Some interesting features include a partially private outdoor patio, large open yard space, and a single-stall drive under garage. Inside are 3 BIG bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful hardwood floors, and a lofted upstairs that is perfect for any master suite, man cave, or just upstairs storage!

Dogs Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $1,150-$1,250*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 14th Ave have any available units?
2690 14th Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2690 14th Ave have?
Some of 2690 14th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2690 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2690 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2690 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2690 14th Ave offers parking.
Does 2690 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 2690 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2690 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2690 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2690 14th Ave has units with air conditioning.
