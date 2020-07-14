2690 14th Ave

Amenities
Incredible 3 bedroom, 1.5-story, mid century home for rent in Marion! Located just blocks away from the YMCA and East End Shopping Center, this property is one of a kind! Some interesting features include a partially private outdoor patio, large open yard space, and a single-stall drive under garage. Inside are 3 BIG bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful hardwood floors, and a lofted upstairs that is perfect for any master suite, man cave, or just upstairs storage!
Dogs Welcome with additional fees.
Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
RENT: $1,150-$1,250*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND
AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403