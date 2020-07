Amenities

Marion 1 bedroom, 1 bath!



Stove and Refrigerator provided.



Heat and water paid.



Walking distance to Dollar General! On the bus route.



Small pets welcome with $200 deposit plus $25 per month.



Just $495 per month $495 deposit.



Renters insurance required



