Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

1405 Northview Dr

1405 Northview Drive · (319) 389-5744
Location

1405 Northview Drive, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
This home is an amazing find;
You'll enjoy a private bedroom with all other area shared
Amenities included:central air, central heat, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, yard, and 2 separate 3 season porches, fireplace, .
Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, garbage, internet, air conditioning and water.
Is not pet friendly
Smoke free environment
Date Available June 1, 2020. $400/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Utilities are around $130/mo.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Candace at 319-389-5744 to learn more.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Northview Dr have any available units?
1405 Northview Dr has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 Northview Dr have?
Some of 1405 Northview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Northview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Northview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Northview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Northview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion.
Does 1405 Northview Dr offer parking?
No, 1405 Northview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Northview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Northview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Northview Dr have a pool?
No, 1405 Northview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Northview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1405 Northview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Northview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Northview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Northview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 Northview Dr has units with air conditioning.
