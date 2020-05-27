1405 Northview Dr

Amenities
This home is an amazing find;
You'll enjoy a private bedroom with all other area shared
Amenities included:central air, central heat, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, yard, and 2 separate 3 season porches, fireplace, .
Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, garbage, internet, air conditioning and water.
Is not pet friendly
Smoke free environment
Date Available June 1, 2020. $400/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Utilities are around $130/mo.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Candace at 319-389-5744 to learn more.
