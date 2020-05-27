1405 Northview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

This home is an amazing find;

You'll enjoy a private bedroom with all other area shared

Amenities included:central air, central heat, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, yard, and 2 separate 3 season porches, fireplace, .

Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, garbage, internet, air conditioning and water.

Is not pet friendly

Smoke free environment

Date Available June 1, 2020. $400/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Utilities are around $130/mo.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Candace at 319-389-5744 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.