All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 113 W Elm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, IA
/
113 W Elm St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

113 W Elm St

113 West Elm Street · (319) 354-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

113 West Elm Street, Lone Tree, IA 52755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 W Elm St · Avail. Aug 1

$510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
e-payments
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
113 W Elm St Available 08/01/20 113 W Elm St., Lone Tree, IA 52755 - Enjoy small-town living where everything is within walking distance! Lone Tree Recreation Center is just around the corner and down-town is a quick walk away. This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath has a front deck/porch, open living room, and eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms have large closets and built-in cabinets. Includes laundry in the unit and off-street parking.

Iowa City is an easy hop away on Hwy 218 and you're still in Johnson County!

Landlord takes care of snow removal and lawncare.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4206556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 W Elm St have any available units?
113 W Elm St has a unit available for $510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 W Elm St have?
Some of 113 W Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 W Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
113 W Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 W Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 113 W Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 113 W Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 113 W Elm St does offer parking.
Does 113 W Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 W Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 W Elm St have a pool?
No, 113 W Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 113 W Elm St have accessible units?
No, 113 W Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 113 W Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 W Elm St has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 W Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 W Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 113 W Elm St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAIowa City, IA
Muscatine, IANorth Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity