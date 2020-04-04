Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking e-payments range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments

113 W Elm St Available 08/01/20 113 W Elm St., Lone Tree, IA 52755 - Enjoy small-town living where everything is within walking distance! Lone Tree Recreation Center is just around the corner and down-town is a quick walk away. This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath has a front deck/porch, open living room, and eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms have large closets and built-in cabinets. Includes laundry in the unit and off-street parking.



Iowa City is an easy hop away on Hwy 218 and you're still in Johnson County!



Landlord takes care of snow removal and lawncare.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4206556)