Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

926 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom House! - Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath east side home, very well maintained. Laminate wood floors, great storage, and a mostly finished lower level make this a great find. This home is complete with a huge fenced in yard and mature trees to shade you in the summer. This home is located close to schools, shopping and a quick jump to downtown Iowa City..



