Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 168258



One bedroom. Rent 650. depostit 650 due at the time to sign the lease. No application fees, Dryer and washer. Two parking spaces available. Cats allowed no extra charge. Located at the lower level of the house 905 n dodge, half basement. Showings i prefer after 5 p.m M to F or weekends. Available 8/1/2020. Text 319 330 0391 George.

Property Id 168258



No Dogs Allowed



