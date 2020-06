Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Property Amenities

903 E Burlington Street Iowa City IA Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Downtown Iowa City On U of I Campus!



Call Now or Email Us 319.354.0028 To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!



Move In Today or August 1 2020! PRIME U OF I CAMPUS LOCATION! Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House On University of Iowa Campus & Walk-able to Everything Downtown Iowa City & Walk to Class! Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer, On Cambus & City Bus Routes!



Owner is an Iowa Broker



No Pets Allowed



