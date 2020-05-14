All apartments in Iowa City
807 North 1st Avenue

807 North 1st Avenue · (319) 313-4222
Location

807 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52245
Hoover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 6/1/20
SUBLEASE TERM: 6/1/20 to 7/28/20 [SHORT TERM] [8/1/20 Lease UNAVAILABLE]

[VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the east side of Iowa City. This 1st floor condo is in a secured building [with elevator] and the kitchen features tile flooring, granite counter tops complete with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite comes with a walk in closet and a large master bath with a dual vanity and granite counters. Underground parking comes included with rent. Tenants also have access to the common area grilling space and patio overlooking green space.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 North 1st Avenue have any available units?
807 North 1st Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 North 1st Avenue have?
Some of 807 North 1st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 North 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 North 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 North 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 North 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 807 North 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 807 North 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 807 North 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 North 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 North 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 North 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 North 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 North 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 North 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 North 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 North 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 North 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
