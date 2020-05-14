807 North 1st Avenue

Amenities
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 6/1/20
SUBLEASE TERM: 6/1/20 to 7/28/20 [SHORT TERM] [8/1/20 Lease UNAVAILABLE]
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the east side of Iowa City. This 1st floor condo is in a secured building [with elevator] and the kitchen features tile flooring, granite counter tops complete with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite comes with a walk in closet and a large master bath with a dual vanity and granite counters. Underground parking comes included with rent. Tenants also have access to the common area grilling space and patio overlooking green space.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent
