807 North 1st Avenue

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 6/1/20

SUBLEASE TERM: 6/1/20 to 7/28/20 [SHORT TERM] [8/1/20 Lease UNAVAILABLE]



[VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.



2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the east side of Iowa City. This 1st floor condo is in a secured building [with elevator] and the kitchen features tile flooring, granite counter tops complete with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite comes with a walk in closet and a large master bath with a dual vanity and granite counters. Underground parking comes included with rent. Tenants also have access to the common area grilling space and patio overlooking green space.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)

*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent



