All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 803 E. College Street #02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
803 E. College Street #02
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

803 E. College Street #02

803 East College Street · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
College Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 E. College Street #02 · Avail. Aug 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 2 non-related adults]

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681340?source=marketing

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in Iowa City. This ground floor apartment features a kitchen and dining room space with hardwood floors, range oven, sink and fridge. The large bedroom has access to side patio (shared with unit #1) and also has plenty of closet space. Bathroom includes full tub! Apartment heated by boiler during winter months. Located in down town Iowa City and is near UI campus, Mercy Hospital, bus stops, grocery, shopping, park and more! Quick access to i-80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER & GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

(RLNE5407831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E. College Street #02 have any available units?
803 E. College Street #02 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 E. College Street #02 have?
Some of 803 E. College Street #02's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 E. College Street #02 currently offering any rent specials?
803 E. College Street #02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E. College Street #02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 E. College Street #02 is pet friendly.
Does 803 E. College Street #02 offer parking?
Yes, 803 E. College Street #02 does offer parking.
Does 803 E. College Street #02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 E. College Street #02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E. College Street #02 have a pool?
No, 803 E. College Street #02 does not have a pool.
Does 803 E. College Street #02 have accessible units?
No, 803 E. College Street #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 803 E. College Street #02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 E. College Street #02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 E. College Street #02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 E. College Street #02 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 803 E. College Street #02?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity