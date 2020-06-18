Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 2 non-related adults]



1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in Iowa City. This ground floor apartment features a kitchen and dining room space with hardwood floors, range oven, sink and fridge. The large bedroom has access to side patio (shared with unit #1) and also has plenty of closet space. Bathroom includes full tub! Apartment heated by boiler during winter months. Located in down town Iowa City and is near UI campus, Mercy Hospital, bus stops, grocery, shopping, park and more! Quick access to i-80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER & GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



