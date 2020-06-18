Amenities
527 Riverside Drive #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21.
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Iowa City. This apartment is above a commercial property along Riverside Drive and features a quaint living room, kitchen features range oven and lots of counter and cabinet space and 2 bedrooms that fit up to full size beds.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit
(RLNE5730443)