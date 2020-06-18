All apartments in Iowa City
527 Riverside Drive #02
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

527 Riverside Drive #02

527 S Riverside Dr · (319) 354-3792
Location

527 S Riverside Dr, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 527 Riverside Drive #02 · Avail. Aug 1

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
527 Riverside Drive #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1626970?source=marketing

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Iowa City. This apartment is above a commercial property along Riverside Drive and features a quaint living room, kitchen features range oven and lots of counter and cabinet space and 2 bedrooms that fit up to full size beds.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have any available units?
527 Riverside Drive #02 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have?
Some of 527 Riverside Drive #02's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Riverside Drive #02 currently offering any rent specials?
527 Riverside Drive #02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Riverside Drive #02 pet-friendly?
No, 527 Riverside Drive #02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 offer parking?
Yes, 527 Riverside Drive #02 does offer parking.
Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Riverside Drive #02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have a pool?
No, 527 Riverside Drive #02 does not have a pool.
Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have accessible units?
No, 527 Riverside Drive #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Riverside Drive #02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Riverside Drive #02 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 Riverside Drive #02 has units with air conditioning.
