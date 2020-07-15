517 Brookland Park Dr

Amenities
517 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent!
Call Now or Email Us 319.354.0028 To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!
Move In Today or August 1 2020!! Really Nice House Right Across The Street From University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics & Kinnick Stadium! 3 Bedroom with 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage! On Both Cambus & City Bus Routes, Hardwood Floors, Lots Of Built-In Shelving, Large Basement For Storage. Easy Walk to Pharmacy, Dental, Hospital, Law & Kinnick Stadium! Tenants Pay Gas, Electric & Water.
Owner is an Iowa Broker
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5875550)