513 2nd Ave Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom in Iowa City - East Side - Newly renovated - Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath located on the east side of Iowa City. Features original hardwood floors and fresh new paint with accented walls. Bathroom includes new tiled flooring and new cordless blinds throughout the home. Washer and dryer in the home along with wall AC units and central heat. Home offers a detached garage with a carport and spacious backyard.



