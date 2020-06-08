48 Denbigh Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 4 non-related adults]



3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor, single family house features a large living room with lots of windows [faces front yard/street]. This house has a separate dining room with hardwood flooring which is connected to the living room and kitchen. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry space. Also off the kitchen is the first of two patio doors that access the backyard patio. An additional lower level living space [LVP flooring] with fireplace features the 2nd patio door. This room connects to the garage and also leads to the unfinished basement where the washer/dryer hookups are located and the additional toilet. The upper level features the 3 bathrooms - the larger master bedroom featuring dual closets and an en suite and fireplace, and the shared bathroom. Nearby shopping, restaurants, grocery, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $175/month**

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

**Usage varies by individual tenant use



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.