48 Denbigh Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:47 PM

48 Denbigh Drive

48 Denbigh Drive · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Denbigh Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Bryn Mawr Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 4 non-related adults]

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor, single family house features a large living room with lots of windows [faces front yard/street]. This house has a separate dining room with hardwood flooring which is connected to the living room and kitchen. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry space. Also off the kitchen is the first of two patio doors that access the backyard patio. An additional lower level living space [LVP flooring] with fireplace features the 2nd patio door. This room connects to the garage and also leads to the unfinished basement where the washer/dryer hookups are located and the additional toilet. The upper level features the 3 bathrooms - the larger master bedroom featuring dual closets and an en suite and fireplace, and the shared bathroom. Nearby shopping, restaurants, grocery, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $175/month**
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
**Usage varies by individual tenant use

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Denbigh Drive have any available units?
48 Denbigh Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Denbigh Drive have?
Some of 48 Denbigh Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Denbigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48 Denbigh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Denbigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 48 Denbigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 48 Denbigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 48 Denbigh Drive does offer parking.
Does 48 Denbigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Denbigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Denbigh Drive have a pool?
No, 48 Denbigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 48 Denbigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 48 Denbigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Denbigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Denbigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Denbigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Denbigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
