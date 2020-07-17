All apartments in Iowa City
4385 Berkeley Ln

4385 Berkeley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4385 Berkeley Ln, Iowa City, IA 52245

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
4385 Berkeley Ln Available 11/02/20 4385 Berkeley Ln Iowa City, IA 52240 - Desirable and elusive 2 bedroom / 2 bath Eastside Iowa City 2nd floor condo has a spacious light-filled floor plan with 9' ceilings. screened in porch/patio, cozy fireplace and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, wood flooring. The separate dining area is just off the kitchen, living room and patio door.

This apartment has a 2 car garage. The building has keyed entry.

Great park-like location with mature trees, walking trail, picnic area and close to bus stops.

Tenants pay utilities.

Images are of similar unit.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5181113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Berkeley Ln have any available units?
4385 Berkeley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 4385 Berkeley Ln have?
Some of 4385 Berkeley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Berkeley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Berkeley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Berkeley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4385 Berkeley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 4385 Berkeley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Berkeley Ln offers parking.
Does 4385 Berkeley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4385 Berkeley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Berkeley Ln have a pool?
No, 4385 Berkeley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Berkeley Ln have accessible units?
No, 4385 Berkeley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Berkeley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Berkeley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4385 Berkeley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4385 Berkeley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
