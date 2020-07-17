Amenities
4385 Berkeley Ln Available 11/02/20 4385 Berkeley Ln Iowa City, IA 52240 - Desirable and elusive 2 bedroom / 2 bath Eastside Iowa City 2nd floor condo has a spacious light-filled floor plan with 9' ceilings. screened in porch/patio, cozy fireplace and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, wood flooring. The separate dining area is just off the kitchen, living room and patio door.
This apartment has a 2 car garage. The building has keyed entry.
Great park-like location with mature trees, walking trail, picnic area and close to bus stops.
Tenants pay utilities.
Images are of similar unit.
Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5181113)