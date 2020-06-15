All apartments in Iowa City
403 S. Lucas Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

403 S. Lucas Street

403 South Lucas Street · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 403 S. Lucas Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
403 S. Lucas Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 6 non-related adults]

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765972?source=marketing

5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This house features a large yard and ample off street parking. In addition, this house features a nice size living room, large eat in kitchen, and sun porch on the main level. 2 bedrooms located on first floor as well as a full bathroom. 2 bedrooms on second floor with another full bathroom and second kitchen. A large master bedroom in the attic finishes off this unique home. Attic has exterior access. Washer and Dryer in unit.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $149/month**
- WATER: City of Iowa City 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - Interested parties may call City of Iowa City for Average
- GARBAGE: City of Iowa City 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - Interested parties may call City of Iowa City for Average

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*Off street parking included in rent
*TENANTS are responsible to provide and install their own individual air conditioning units at TENANTS expense
**Usage varies by individual tenant use

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5392100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

