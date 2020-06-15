Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

403 S. Lucas Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 6 non-related adults]



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765972?source=marketing



5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This house features a large yard and ample off street parking. In addition, this house features a nice size living room, large eat in kitchen, and sun porch on the main level. 2 bedrooms located on first floor as well as a full bathroom. 2 bedrooms on second floor with another full bathroom and second kitchen. A large master bedroom in the attic finishes off this unique home. Attic has exterior access. Washer and Dryer in unit.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $149/month**

- WATER: City of Iowa City 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - Interested parties may call City of Iowa City for Average

- GARBAGE: City of Iowa City 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - Interested parties may call City of Iowa City for Average



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*Off street parking included in rent

*TENANTS are responsible to provide and install their own individual air conditioning units at TENANTS expense

**Usage varies by individual tenant use



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5392100)