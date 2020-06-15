Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4028 Lillian Street Available 07/10/20 4 bed/3 bath on East Side - Only a short drive from UIHC and downtown, this 4 bedroom/3 bath is sure to go quickly!



With more than 2,200 square feet, you'll appreciate this home layout. Kitchen features coffee stained cabinetry, island and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light with the deck off of the kitchen, as well as a walkout patio on the lower level. Electric fireplace located in the great room. Three bedrooms on the main floor with another large one in the lower level. Two car garage with drop zone just inside the garage entry. Spacious lower level rec room and home is energy efficient. Main floor laundry located just off the kitchen also houses plenty of storage. Lawn care included.



No Pets Allowed



