Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4028 Lillian Street

4028 Lillian Street · (319) 665-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4028 Lillian Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4028 Lillian Street · Avail. Jul 10

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4028 Lillian Street Available 07/10/20 4 bed/3 bath on East Side - Only a short drive from UIHC and downtown, this 4 bedroom/3 bath is sure to go quickly!

With more than 2,200 square feet, you'll appreciate this home layout. Kitchen features coffee stained cabinetry, island and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light with the deck off of the kitchen, as well as a walkout patio on the lower level. Electric fireplace located in the great room. Three bedrooms on the main floor with another large one in the lower level. Two car garage with drop zone just inside the garage entry. Spacious lower level rec room and home is energy efficient. Main floor laundry located just off the kitchen also houses plenty of storage. Lawn care included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2948762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Lillian Street have any available units?
4028 Lillian Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4028 Lillian Street have?
Some of 4028 Lillian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Lillian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Lillian Street pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Lillian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 4028 Lillian Street offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Lillian Street does offer parking.
Does 4028 Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Lillian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 4028 Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Lillian Street have accessible units?
No, 4028 Lillian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Lillian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Lillian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Lillian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
