All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 4007 Lillian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
4007 Lillian Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4007 Lillian Street

4007 Lillian Street · (319) 665-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4007 Lillian Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4007 Lillian Street · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Ready for summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath 2-story located in the Lindemann subdivision, on the East Side. The open floor plan features kitchen, living and dining rooms on the main floor, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. This home also features a fireplace, finished lower level with an additional bedroom and bathroom, and second floor laundry. All appliances included. Home is energy efficient certified.

**Photos are of a similar property, video tour is actual home**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2948713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Lillian Street have any available units?
4007 Lillian Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4007 Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Lillian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Lillian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 Lillian Street is pet friendly.
Does 4007 Lillian Street offer parking?
No, 4007 Lillian Street does not offer parking.
Does 4007 Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Lillian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 4007 Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Lillian Street have accessible units?
No, 4007 Lillian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Lillian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Lillian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Lillian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4007 Lillian Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity